Reffstrup says that she chose the retailer to extend the brand's sizes because they are “experts in the field,” adding that the Ganni team is always looking for collaborations where they can “learn something new.” While 11 Honoré has been considered a champion for plus-size women when it launched in 2017 , it has come under fire recently following its collaboration with Lena Dunham , which tapped out at size 26.