Since launching, Danish fashion brand Ganni has introduced several progressive changes to its brand, including upcycling ventures and rental programs, in partnerships with brands like Depop and Levi’s. But the cult brand had yet to extend its sizing, which usually stops at an XL. Now, the brand has partnered with 11 Honoré, an online retailer for plus-size clothing that includes designer brands and an in-house label, to extend its new collection, Love Drop, up to size 24.
“Ganni is all about our community and I really want to make sure as many people as possible feel included in what we do,” Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni’s creative director told Refinery29.
Advertisement
The collection includes 10 styles that range from floral dresses, jumpsuits, and leggings to a pinstripe blazer-style dress and a three-quarter sleeved corset-like top. Available now online and in select IRL Ganni stores, the styles come in UK 4 to 24 — with prices ranging from £105 to £495 Each style is composed of 50% organic or recycled fabric.
Reffstrup says that she chose the retailer to extend the brand's sizes because they are “experts in the field,” adding that the Ganni team is always looking for collaborations where they can “learn something new.” While 11 Honoré has been considered a champion for plus-size women when it launched in 2017, it has come under fire recently following its collaboration with Lena Dunham, which tapped out at a US size 26.
While going from a US 10/12 to 22 is a major improvement for the brand, there is still work to be done. With that in mind, Reffstrup says that Ganni plans to expand its offering of ready-to-wear beyond US size 22 in the future: “We are committed to gradually increasing the offering of extended sizes across each collection.”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.