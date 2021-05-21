Why Is Size 26 The Cut-Off Point For Plus-Size Fashion?

“If you are a white person or someone with proximity to whiteness, it is so much easier for you to conduct business with these brands,” Brown says. “It’s all rooted in a white supremacy and social brainwashing to subject not only the fat community but all marginalized communities to generalized thinking and standards.” The onus is on plus-size fashion brands to take women over size 26 into account — by carrying a wide range of sizes, centering them in their campaigns, and uplifting the voices who have long been doing the work in the plus-size community. Only when they start doing that will they be able to claim they’re creating true equity for fat folx.