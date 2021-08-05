The RealReal Sale Is Full Of Fall’s Biggest Trends

As we approach September, it’s time to start looking ahead into fall. To make sure you’re not caught by surprise by the suddenly chilly weather, get a head-start on your wardrobe for the next season now. To help with that, secondhand retailer The RealReal’s current online sale is brimming with fall favorites.
Expect some of fashion’s biggest trends — from cut-outs (yes, those will still be big in the fall) and Y2K-ready styles to party dresses and menswear-inspired blazers. Some of TikTok’s most viral luxury fashion items are also on sale, including the Gucci Jackie monogrammed shoulder bag. If you’ve wanted to invest in more secondhand luxury pieces, the sale also features Chanel, Saint Laurent, Fendi, and Gucci staples (some for less than $300) available.
With discounts of up to $75 off, ahead, the best finds on The RealReal’s sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.