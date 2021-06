FatBabesInLuxury Is Trending. Here’s What It Means To Plus-Size Creators

For influencers Essie Golden and Gregoria Reyes-Lou ( Greivy ), the hashtag has become an escape from the thousands of luxury ads they’re bombarded with each day, hardly any of which are representative of them or people who look like them. “#FatBabesInLuxury is the representation that I don't see in the media, but I do see in my everyday life,” Golden tells Refinery29. “I enjoy scrolling through that hashtag and seeing so many beautiful plus-size people looking incredible in their [luxury-to-them] pieces.” According to Greivy, it created a way for people like her to connect and share their love of style that’s elevated. “It’s for people who seek inspiration outside of what society claims a luxurious person should look like and be,” she says.