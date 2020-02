Alyssa Milano: The Next Phase of the #MeToo Movement? Justice

But even though the time for justice is here, it doesn’t mean the fight is over. Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape, yet CBS claimed he was “cleared of the most serious charges,” and the New York Times suggested that this was because jurors didn’t believe Annabella Sciorra’s testimony . These stories miss the point, and are, in my view, wildly misleading. Harvey Weinstein was not “cleared” of anything — an acquittal is not an exoneration — and unless the Times was in the jury room, they have no idea what jurors did or did not believe. And besides: I believe Annabella. Harvey Weinstein’s many survivors believe her. And so do millions of women around the world who heard the unmistakable ring of truth in her every word.