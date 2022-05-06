Costume Institute’s New Exhibit Highlights American Fashion’s Overlooked Stories

Several designers are spotlighted, like 20th-century designers Marguery Bolhagen and Elizabeth Hawes — who are given Bravo’s treatment in the Rococo Revival Parlor and Gothic Revival Library, respectively — as well as 19th-century designers Franziska Noll Gross, Mathias Rock, and Josephine H. Egan. (The latter three are shown together in a Coppola-designed installation that will bring to mind the director’s eerily stunning 2017 Southern Gothic, The Beguiled, thanks to the realistic faces painted on the mannequins and a Schubert remix playing on repeat.)