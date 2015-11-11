Here's A Sneak Peek At Selena Gomez's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Performance

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is always an occasion for great Instagrams, spectacular outfits, and some awesome musical performances.
Selena Gomez stepped onstage at Tuesday’s event and did not disappoint. We won’t be able to see her full performance until December 8 — basically forever from now — but there are some tidbits on social media that we can glean.
Selena took the stage in a slinky black dress, performing with backup dancers and, of course, the Angels supporting her. She also joined the Angels onstage for the finale, soaking in the cheers with the rest of the girls.
Kendall Jenner, in her first VS Fashion Show, joined Selena for a selfie backstage after the event. While there’s no evidence that someone hit Selena with a set of Angel’s wings, we’re sure her performance was memorable. We can’t wait to see the whole thing.
My national anthem #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/rOgjLcPpQg— December 2 (@1D_BritishBums) November 10, 2015
Here's another look at her performance, from another angle.
Hands To Myself 😍 #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/bM49YBtajf— selena's vocals (@bestselvocals) November 11, 2015
Here's Selena with everyone else during the finale.
The Finale #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/WzdmYGzD8J— AA France (@AAmbrosioFrance) November 10, 2015
And finally, a backstage Instagram to top it all off.
