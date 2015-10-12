Whether you’re dressing up as Harley Quinn or Jem and the Holograms, the most important part of any Halloween transformation happens above the neck. From bright pigments to wildly long lashes (and maybe even a few drops of fake blood), you'll likely need a few products that aren’t already in your makeup bag or at your local drugstore.
To help you in your search, we polled some pros from our favorite stores known for their Halloween makeup. Ahead, they tell us about the top-selling, most popular, and all-around best products of the season. You better hurry up — many of these buys are already starting to sell out.
To help you in your search, we polled some pros from our favorite stores known for their Halloween makeup. Ahead, they tell us about the top-selling, most popular, and all-around best products of the season. You better hurry up — many of these buys are already starting to sell out.