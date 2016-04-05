Sweat-Proof Beauty Tips Pros Swear By

Music festivals require a different kind of beauty regime — one that combines a little whimsy with a lot of muscle. Formulas have to hold their own in tough situations, including mud, dirt, portable loos, the occasional dust storm (looking at you, Coachella) and slanting rain (ahem, Glastonbury).



To help you emerge from one of these long weekends looking fresh and feeling awesome (not sweaty and waterlogged), we polled some of the biggest festivalgoers around, and asked how they keep it together. Here's how to rough it like a pro.



