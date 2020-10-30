Megan Thee Stallion Dons Pearl Lingerie For Savage X Fenty’s Holiday Campaign

Less than a month after Rihanna pulled off the fashion event of the season — the second Savage x Fenty runway show, which starred Bella Hadid, Normani, Paris Hilton, and more — she's back with another major announcement. On Friday, the singer-turned-fashion designer's size-inclusive lingerie brand released a festive holiday campaign starring “WAP” singer Megan Thee Stallion.
In the campaign, Megan showcased two XTRA VIP boxes for the forthcoming season: a red hot bra-and-thong set courtesy of the Savage Not Sorry collection and a black bralette-and-garter set, which, in a move that couldn’t be more on-trend for 2020, is adorned with pearls. While modeling the revealing pearl set, Megan wore the Daisy Lace Triangle Bralette and matching Brazilian panties in black, both of which are also included in the box set, underneath it. To coincide with the campaign, Megan also curated her own gift guide full of her favorite pieces from this season’s Savage x Fenty lineup. Aptly titled Hottie Holiday, her gift guide will be available starting November 1 and, according to the release, is for “the naughtiest on your list.” In other words, expect minimal coverage and maximum holiday cheer.
The just-released campaign isn’t the first time that Megan has worked with Savage x Fenty. In May, the brand announced the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper as their summer brand partner, even going as far as to name the summer campaign #SAVAGExTHEESTALLION. “Meg is the energy we were looking for,” said Rihanna in a press release at the time. “She is a risk taker with an attitude, character, and personality.” A month prior to that announcement, Megan starred in a TikTok video that launched the #SavageChallenge, which garnered 15.8 million views and 1.7 million likes. In the video, the performer can be seen dancing to her hit song “Savage” in head-to-toe black Savage x Fenty. It’s no wonder that Rihanna chose to keep Megan on board for another season. (Hell, if we had a say in the matter, she’d stay brand ambassador forever.)
For now, we’ll settle for this very merry collection, which will be available to shop on savagex.com on November 1.