Megan Thee Stallion Dons Pearl Lingerie For Savage X Fenty’s Holiday Campaign

The just-released campaign isn’t the first time that Megan has worked with Savage x Fenty. In May, the brand announced the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper as their summer brand partner , even going as far as to name the summer campaign #SAVAGExTHEESTALLION. “Meg is the energy we were looking for,” said Rihanna in a press release at the time. “She is a risk taker with an attitude, character, and personality.” A month prior to that announcement, Megan starred in a TikTok video that launched the #SavageChallenge , which garnered 15.8 million views and 1.7 million likes. In the video, the performer can be seen dancing to her hit song “Savage” in head-to-toe black Savage x Fenty. It’s no wonder that Rihanna chose to keep Megan on board for another season. (Hell, if we had a say in the matter, she’d stay brand ambassador forever.)