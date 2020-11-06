It’s The End Of 2020 & We’re Finally Getting The Donald That Was Promised

When one Donald is reduced to embers (*knock on wood*), another Donald rises from the ashes: Donald Glover.
The actor-slash-musician has been playing with our heartstrings in recent years. In 2018, Glover promised that he would retire his Childish Gambino moniker after the release of his fourth studio album, which has yet to come. Then, in May 2020, after keeping a low profile post-tour, he released a surprise album under the name Donald Glover (causing fans to be a bit confused as to whether that counts as his last Childish album).
On November 6, however, in the thick of our election anxiety-turned glimmer of hope, Glover tweeted that we have more surprises to look forward to. "there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought i was hot in 2018," he wrote.
there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought i was hot in 2018.— donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020
Then came more: "last music project was probably my best," he wrote, likely referring to his most recent album 3.15.20, "but the one coming will be my biggest by far. listen to 'new ancient strings' outside," he wrote.
last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far.— donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020
listen to "new ancient strings" outside.
And we apparently don't just have new music to look forward to, but TV as well. "while im here: 'atlanta' s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made," he tweeted. "sopranos only ones who can touch us." Season 3 was expected to premiere on FX in January 2021, but was later delayed due to COVID-19. It sounds like the upcoming two seasons of the show will be worth the wait.
while im here: 'atlanta' s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us.— donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020
Georgia really is everyone's mind, and (*knocks on wood again*) giving people a creative spark that we're totally here for. Here's hoping that Rihanna feels it too.