It’s The End Of 2020 & We’re Finally Getting The Donald That Was Promised

And we apparently don't just have new music to look forward to, but TV as well. "while im here: 'atlanta' s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made," he tweeted. "sopranos only ones who can touch us." Season 3 was expected to premiere on FX in January 2021 , but was later delayed due to COVID-19. It sounds like the upcoming two seasons of the show will be worth the wait.