These Savage x Fenty’s Butt-Revealing Leggings Are Dividing The Internet

Chaos ensued on TikTok this week after a user named @fathermarge brought attention to a pair of leggings that offered little to no coverage in the butt area. “Things are getting a little crazy," she said while using the green screen effect to showcase the lilac-colored leggings, which feature a large cut-out in the back, as well as lace-up detailing. Soon after, the post blew up, garnering 3.2 million likes and plenty of comments from perplexed users in the process.
While @fathermarge first stated that Fabletics made the head-scratching style, as viewers uncovered upon further research, the leggings are actually from Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. (Fathermarge has since removed the video from her page.)
@sweet_thaang_
##stitch with @fathermarge ##buttcleave ##buttcleavage♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans
Despite the video being deleted, many continued to stitch it on the platform, sharing their own reactions to the bare-all bottoms. “Can we normalize butt cleavage?” wrote @sweet_thang_ in a reaction video. “Butt cleave is sexy, butt cleave is amazing.” Not everyone agreed: “This is where I draw the line,” said @Paigent12. @Prettykittty04 wrote frankly, “Oh HELL no.”
According to the reviews on Savagex.com, the leggings are extremely popular with the brand's shoppers. One reviewer named Jessica — who even bought a second pair after trying the style out — called them the “sexiest sleep pants ever.” A reviewer named Sasha called them “a must!” If you’re wondering where they are meant to be worn, according to the brand’s website, they are intended for a “cozy night in.” A cozy night in wearing buttless and crotchless leggings, that is.
Decide for yourself whether you’re for or against the butt-baring leggings by checking out the under-$50 style, below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.