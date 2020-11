How exactly would Rihanna even tie into the storyline? The cursory investigation doesn’t say what Rihanna could be doing in the movie. As of right now, little to nothing is known about the plot of Black Panther 2 except that the original script for the MCU sequel, penned by writer and director Ryan Coogler, was essentially scrapped following the death of Chadwick Boseman in late August. The MCU has confirmed that it won’t be recasting Boseman’s King T’Challa or trying to digitally recreate him a la Carrie Fisher in The Rise of Skywalker . Rather, it looks like Marvel Studios will be doing things according to canon, promoting T'Challa's genius sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) to the position of the Black Panther just like it happened in the comics.