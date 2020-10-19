Hailey Bieber’s Winter Coat Is A Runway Favorite — & Rihanna-Approved

On Saturday, while grabbing to-go coffees in New York City, Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing none other than fall’s most coveted piece of outerwear: the margarine yellow, fringe coat from Daniel Lee’s fall ‘20 Bottega Veneta collection — a favorite during the season’s Milan shows. The floor-length coat, which features braided, shearling fringe and oversized lapels, has graced the glossy pages of just about every magazine on newsstands since its debut last winter, including Harper's BAZAAR’s September cover starring Rihanna. But, until Bieber’s morning stroll this weekend, it had yet to be seen in the wild.
For the occasion, the model chose to balance out the luxe outerwear — the coat retails for around $9,450 — with a yellow Coors baseball cap, a matching yellow cropped sweater from Jonathan Simkhai, Air Force 1s, and a pair of her signature baggy, low-rise jeans. She topped off the look with gold-rimmed sunglasses, chunky hoop earrings, and a black, disposable face mask.
In contrast, for the Rihanna shoot, the coat was styled with a Bottega Veneta long-sleeved, curve-hugging dress with cut-out shoulders and a fringe hem. The image showed the singer-turned-fashion-designer twirling around in the sun, her coat’s fringe floating behind her. Another shot, taken from above, saw Rihanna dragging the nearly $10k coat on the ground while walking on an abandoned highway. (We would never!)
During the runway show in Milan eight months ago, Lee styled the coat that caught everyone's attention in two ways: with matching butterscotch sunglasses and a tonal shirt-and-trousers combination, and with a cream ribbed dress, thigh-high white boots, and a matching red cross-body bag. (For anyone looking for a more low-key alternative to the yellow outerwear, the silhouette also comes in chocolate brown.) Unfortunately for us, no matter how laissez-faire Bieber made the coat out to be this weekend — or how badly Rihanna’s cover tempted us to splurge — this celebrity favorite is hardly accessible. But, given that fringe is one of the most talked-about trends of the season, there are still plenty of ways to garner both of the stars’ stamps of approval without breaking the bank.
Below, find a selection of other fringe outerwear.
