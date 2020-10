Hailey Bieber’s Winter Coat Is A Runway Favorite — & Rihanna-Approved

On Saturday, while grabbing to-go coffees in New York City, Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing none other than fall’s most coveted piece of outerwear: the margarine yellow, fringe coat from Daniel Lee’s fall ‘20 Bottega Veneta collection — a favorite during the season’s Milan shows . The floor-length coat, which features braided, shearling fringe and oversized lapels, has graced the glossy pages of just about every magazine on newsstands since its debut last winter, including Harper's BAZAAR’s September cover starring Rihanna. But, until Bieber’s morning stroll this weekend, it had yet to be seen in the wild.