Hailey Bieber has arrived at the 2019 Met Gala. She opted for a custom cotton candy pink gown by Alexander Wang that featured a backless silhouette, which was topped off with a blinged-out thong. Her entire look matched this year's red carpet, which is, in fact, also cotton candy colored.
Hailey and her new hubby Justin recently graced the March issue of Vogue, in which they talked about their whirlwind romance and marriage at a young age. While Justin has been taking an extended break from all things music, he recently made his first stage appearance in two years at Coachella, where headliner Ariana Grande invited him to join her during one of her sets.
As it turns out, some fans are speculating that Justin could, in fact, be in the process of making new music with Ed Sheerhan, though we have yet to receive official confirmation on that front. As for Hailey, she’s staying busy living that supermodel-slash-influencer life and serving up red carpet lewks like this one at today’s Met Gala. And, of course, how can we forget this couple’s ultimate favorite pastime, raising the heart rates of fans everywhere with false pregnancy alarms. Such pranksters, those two.
Advertisement