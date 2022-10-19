Savage x Fenty Is Launching Activewear With The Help Of Adam Selman

Rihanna is ready to get sporty with Savage x Fenty’s latest launch. On Wednesday, the intimates brand announced its venture into activewear with a lineup of sweat-ready essentials, dropping in November. “I want people to feel sexy, carefree and powerful when they put these pieces on,” says Rihanna via the press release.
The collection, which will be available from a size XS to 4X, is exactly the bold take on activewear you’d expect from the brand: lingerie-inspired details, bright-colored two-pieces, fishnet-looking leggings, and low-cut bras and bodysuits that look equally suited for a treadmill session or a day of errands. It’s all part of the ethos behind this new category: “We think of sport as how you move through your life,” Rihanna added in the press release.
What’s more, the mogul also enlisted sportswear designer Adam Selman, a longtime collaborator of Rihanna (see: the crystal-encrusted, sheer dress the singer wore for the CFDA Awards in 2014), who recently joined the company as executive design director for its lounge and sport categories after helming his namesake label. “We have such synergy creating together,” said Selman, who previously worked with Savage x Fenty on a 19-piece lingerie collection in 2020, via press release. “I have such respect for her vision and for what the entire Savage X Fenty team has built, and I am thrilled to be a part of the next chapter.”
Since launching in 2018, Savage X Fenty has become celebrated for its size-inclusive offerings, as well as its campaigns, which have featured everyone from celebrity ambassadors like Quannah Chasinghorse and Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander to the women-only biker crew Caramel Curves. This time around, Rihanna enlisted model Precious Lee and beauty creator Avani Gregg who star alongside ballet dancer Elsa Stallings, martial artist Nelita Villezon, model Joanna Pauline, and roller skater Ayasha.
Along with the upcoming drop, Rihanna recently announced the fourth installment of the Savage x Fenty show, which will debut the brand’s new sport category, coming November 9 on Prime Video. While the lineup hasn’t been revealed yet, the above list might give an idea of who we can expect.
Retailing from $40 to $109, the Savage x Fenty sport collection will be available to shop online and IRL on November 9.