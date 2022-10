Savage x Fenty Is Launching Activewear With The Help Of Adam Selman

What’s more, the mogul also enlisted sportswear designer Adam Selman , a longtime collaborator of Rihanna (see: the crystal-encrusted, sheer dress the singer wore for the CFDA Awards in 2014 ), who recently joined the company as executive design director for its lounge and sport categories after helming his namesake label. “We have such synergy creating together,” said Selman, who previously worked with Savage x Fenty on a 19-piece lingerie collection in 2020, via press release. “I have such respect for her vision and for what the entire Savage X Fenty team has built, and I am thrilled to be a part of the next chapter.”