Adam Selman, A Designer-Favorite Of Rihanna, Is Venturing Into Sportswear

And it's moderately priced, too — most of the line retails for under $200, which is a good thing for those of us who are balling on a budget. Across 35 styles, which include new versions of Selman's iconic Le Specs lenses, the quirky attitude we've come to love him for is out in full force. Think: leopard print leggings, neon tops, '80s-inspired sweatshirts, and even a party dress. (Yes, a Paris Hilton-style mini-dress you can work out in.) "A crystal mini-dress is deep in the Adam Selman DNA. Our tribute to Paris happened last year with the 'Bottom of My Heart Dress'; Paris is an icon. For ASS, I really was inspired by American sportswear through different eras — and I think leopard print is so classic that it fit right in. Remember when Peggy Bundy worked out in that leopard onesie [on Married With Children]? Another icon..." Do we ever!