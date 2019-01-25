Adam Selman, A Designer-Favorite Of Rihanna, Is Venturing Into Sportswear

But perhaps the best part about Selman's sportswear offering is that it's ethically produced, which can't be said for the majority of workout gear — let alone fashion brands, in general — in the market. "We started developing the line with sustainable efforts from the beginning," he explains. "We knew we wanted to develop biodegradable packaging and recycled shipping supplies. We found recycled nylon spandex for the core fabric we are using, and investigated different print techniques for our labels and hangtags using less toxic printing and water-based finishes." Selman knows he has even further to go, but the fact that he wants to push himself to be even more conscious is what separates (his) ASS from the rest.