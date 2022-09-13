Jordan Alexander: Honestly, it's like a dream! It’s actually funny because it's kind of like the epitome of a treat and a luxury for me. When I first got the job for Gossip Girl, I said I would treat myself, so I just went on Savage X Fenty’s website and splurged on pieces like the teddy, the underwear in various colors, and pieces from the Caution Tape collection — which are still some of my favorite pieces to date. To then be recognized by a brand like Savage X makes me even more excited and over the moon to be an ambassador for the brand now.