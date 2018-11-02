New makeup collections, skin-care products, and hair gadgets are being released faster than marriage licenses in Hollywood. And the constant spending we do in the beauty aisle doesn’t just take a toll on our budgets, it also crowds our bathroom cabinets and vanities with an abundance of products. Seriously, the A&E producers could do a special edition of Hoarders in our apartment — it's that bad.
But it's so hard to let go of the products that we fell madly in love with once upon a time, like the drugstore makeup wipes that have never failed to erase waterproof mascara or that blue nail polish that got us so many compliments way back in March. But it's time to get real: We could probably throw away a good chunk of what we own because it's either impractical, outdated, or just flat out unnecessary.
Besides, clearing out the cobwebs in our beauty stash makes room for new, innovative things. So, when you purge your products to make room for the 2019 newness, here are 10 things you should toss away — and fun alternatives to use instead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.