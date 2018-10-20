More Proof Of A Secret Marriage? Someone Filed A Trademark For Hailey Bieber

Looks like Beliebers have a new Bieber to stan.
Hailey Baldwin made moves to trademark the name “Hailey Bieber,” along with “Hailey Baldwin” and the name of her clothing line, “RHB3,” reports Entertainment Tonight. She filed to register the names for purposes of her clothing line, but that doesn’t clue fans in to whether this couple has actually tied to knot or...not.
The trademark possibly adds to the prevailing theory that Baldwin and fiancé Justin Bieber tied the knot in secret this October. Three months after Bieber put a stunning $500,000 ring on Baldwin’s finger, TMZ reported that the couple filed for a marriage license in mid-September, legally giving them just 30 days to get married. The couple has since been seen house hunting together, and reportedly spilled the beans on their elopement to fans on the street.
Just this week, a fan told US Weekly that the excited couple confirmed the marriage rumors, saying, “I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes! They were both very happy and kind. He told me that she’s his angel." The happy couple has not yet confirmed the news themselves, though, so don’t buy the veil for your couple’s Halloween costume just yet.
Baldwin and Bieber have a long list of celebrity-couple naming conventions to choose from. Baldwin could add Bieber’s name to her own, doubling her star power like Kim Kardashian West. Or she could take Jennifer Garner’s approach, who always used her maiden name in public but was legally Jennifer Affleck to match her famous husband.
Aside from talking to a few individual fans, the couple has kept their plans on the DL, leaving room for more surprises in upcoming weeks.
