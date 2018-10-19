Welcome to A-Listed, where we take you inside the mansions, shacks, apartments and houses (remember that elementary school game, MASH?) of Hollywood's elite. Okay, fine, so there are probably not going to be too many shacks in the mix. What there will be, however, are hefty price tags, eccentric decor, insane swimming pools, and occasionally, some tabloid-worthy gossip about your favorite celebs.
Perhaps you too have observed that there's a lot going on right now in celeb-land. With both Hollywood newbies and household names trying to one-up each other in everything from baby-having to relationship-ending, it's no surprise the multi-million dollar real estate market is also lighting up. For example: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are apparently looking to invest in some prime L.A. property, while Bruce Willis and Rosie O'Donnell are selling theirs off. And in Miami, DJ Khaled is takin' over... a sick $25 million mansion, that is.