The New Fall Beauty Launches Everyone Will Be Talking About

Hanging onto summer for as long as possible is a futile task, but that doesn't mean it's easy to say goodbye. If you're like us, you’ve been delaying packing away your swimsuits, wearing sandals every sunny day (no matter the temperature), and playing up that last bit of suntan any way possible.
Luckily, that all went away when we saw the new beauty products coming to stores for fall. Our first reaction? Summer who? This season's batch of products is proof that fall is — hands down — the best time of year for a beauty collection rebirth. There are buttery highlighters and eyeshadows (that we won’t sweat off), new remedies for hair recovering from the summer heat, and enough vampy lip colors to wear a different shade every day until New Year's Eve.
We've rounded up all the new releases you need to excite you for fall, ahead.