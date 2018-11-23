Sometimes when you see a 20% off sale, you think: Eh, I'll be fine skipping this one because how much am I really saving. That is, unless we're talking about Glossier. Emily Weiss and Co. only post sales once a year, so this is your only chance to refill your Boy Brow and Lash Slick mascara for the cheap. And that's as good a reason as any to throw all your sale hesitation (and hard-earned cash) out the pale-pink penthouse showroom window.
From Black Friday through Cyber Monday — Friday, November 23 to Monday, November 26 — Glossier will be offering its only sale of the year. The deal: 20% off everything, both in stores and online.
This only happens once a year, so we suggest stocking up on everything you need for yourself, your little sister's stocking, and your best friend's Secret Santa gift while you can walk away with some savings. If you're not sure where to begin, scroll through to see our seven Glossier must-haves.
