When it comes to 20% off sales, most of us tend to skip them, because how much money are we saving really? That is, unless we're talking about Glossier. The Instagram-worthy brand only put on sales once a year, so this is your only chance to get your hands on all of your current favourites, from Cloud Paint blush to the R29-approved Lash Slick mascara.
From Black Friday through Cyber Monday — Friday, November 23 to Monday, November 26 — Glossier will be offering its only sale of the year. The deal: 20% off everything online.
This only happens once a year, so we suggest stocking up on everything you need for yourself, your little sister's stocking, and your best friend's Secret Santa gift while you can walk away with some savings. If you're not sure where to begin, scroll through to see our seven Glossier must-haves.