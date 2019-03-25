Bath & Body Works Is Having A Flash Candle Sale — & Everything's Under $11

If you're looking to stock up on candles, tonight is the night. In T-minus one hour, Bath & Body Works is dropping a huge warehouse-clearing sale — and they're basically giving away those cult-favorite 3-wicks.
According to hardcore Bath & Body Works insiders — the ones with exclusive email alerts to sneaky deals such as this one — the online-exclusive flash sale starts at 8 p.m. tonight. Every single jumbo, 3-wick candle will be marked down to just $10.50 — which is more than $14 off its retail price ($24.50).
The insiders have posted screenshots of the deal on Twitter, showing the exciting subject line: "$10.50 candle flash sale starts at 8 p.m. ET." Just type 'Candlelove' into the promo-code dropdown at checkout, and all of the 3-wick candles in your virtual cart — limit of 15 — will be price-chopped significantly.
Advertisement
Candle lovers: tonight at 8pm. Online only. Code: Candlelove pic.twitter.com/tYD3XIj7MZ— Swing. (@WinstonSwing) March 25, 2019
The announcement just went live on Bath & Body Works' site, meaning this sale is the real deal. So go ahead and get your favorite candles ready in your cart — and clear some space on your coffee table for that Eucalyptus & Spearmint jar you've been eyeing.
Advertisement