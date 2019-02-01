Bath & Body Works' 3-Wick Candles Are $10 Off Today — But Act Fast

With the polar vortex sweeping across the country, millions of people are wisely choosing to stay indoors (and help those less fortunate find warm shelter). And with those frigid temps often comes an intense urge to sit on your couch, snuggle up in your softest blanket, and light a candle that fills your mind with images of not icicles and frostbite, but warm bakeries, island vacations, and fields of flowers.
So rather smartly, Bath & Body Works has just launched a jumbo jumbo candle sale, with all 75+ of its 3-wick candles now $10 off — meaning they're all less than $15. Ahead of yet another frigid weekend and probably months of freezing weather to come (*sob*), now's the perfect time to grab a few discounted jars while you can, especially because the sale is for a limited time only.
Ahead, we picked out some of our favorites, many of which would also make fantastic Valentine's Day gifts. *Hint hint*
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.