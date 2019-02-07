If there's anything that will set the mood for Valentine's Day, it's a candle (or a NSFW bath bomb, but that sends a totally different message). Look at any episode of The Bachelor — from proposals to one-on-one dates and even rose ceremonies — and you'll see mini candles everywhere. There's just something about a flickering light and a warm sexy scent that ushers in romance, even if 30 other girls are in the room.
So, of course, Bath & Body Works, the brand known for its candles and fragrances, has just what you need for the biggest date night of the year. The retailer dropped a massive collection of more than 300 products, including six new fragrances and the return of a few customer favorites. From floral candles to pillow mists, there's something for everyone. And it gets better — Bath & Body Works is now having a sale of $10 off any purchase of $30 or more through February 15th with the code "VDAYVIBES." Just because those flowers were expensive, doesn't mean your candles or lotions have to be.
To help you figure out what's worth snagging in this sale, we've rounded up the items that are worthy of all the heart-eyes emoji, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.