So, of course, Bath & Body Works, the brand known for its candles and fragrances , has just what you need for the biggest date night of the year. The retailer dropped a massive collection of more than 300 products, including six new fragrances and the return of a few customer favorites. From floral candles to pillow mists, there's something for everyone. And it gets better — Bath & Body Works is now having a sale of $10 off any purchase of $30 or more through February 15th with the code "VDAYVIBES." Just because those flowers were expensive, doesn't mean your candles or lotions have to be.