You Have To See The NSFW Bath Bombs Lush Just Dropped For Valentine's Day

A good Valentine's Day present should deliver a clear message without saying a word. A dozen roses says, "I appreciate you." A box of assorted Ghirardelli chocolates wrapped in a velvet bow says, "You're sweet." And a giant purple eggplant-shaped bath bomb says... well, that one speaks for itself.
Suggestively-shaped bath products haven't historically been part of the V-Day canon, but this is the year that's all about to change. That's because Lush just dropped its newest launches ahead of the annual celebration of love (and lust), and the collection is the raciest we've ever seen.
Starting today, you can make your BFF blush with a surprise gift of banana soap and 69-shaped bubble bars: The full collection is now shoppable on the Lush site, and will hit stores later this week on January 11. Scroll through all the goods, ahead, but just make sure your boss isn't peering over your shoulder — these might just be the most NSFW bath products of all time.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.