Lush Is Dropping 12 New Bath Bombs — & Fans Will Flip Over Them

Not in our lifetime has the importance of voting been made more clear than in the past couple of years. It's a red alert that affected record voter turnout (particularly among young voters) and key wins for women in the midterm elections last month. Less urgently, it has informed one most nostalgic surprises of the season: limited-edition bath bombs from Lush.
Lush announced today it will drop 12 new bombs (all vegan and cruelty free, of course) on December 26. Each is a winner of a special election held by the brand in which Lushies (the company's passionate fanbase) voted their all-time favorite scents and styles back into production. And they brought back some pretty deep cuts.
To start, there's the long-awaited comeback of one of the first bath bombs to have ever been sold by the brand. Long-loved and lost fragrances from holiday seasons past were also resurrected. One special item from this year's limited edition, drag-inspired holiday collection gets an extended run, thanks to a surge in votes, while a handful of other winners have been formulated to match other products' coveted scents. Picture: a cult-favorite avo co-wash reimagined as a bath bomb that spills dark green into your bathwater. Can you think of a more delightful way to be reminded of the power of the polls?
Of course these suckers, which are available online only, are going to sell out fast, so ... well, you know the drill. See every single winner, including Yog Nog's triumphant return, ahead.
