Any Bath & Body Works fan knows that nothing beats a seasonal candle haul. There's no better feeling than walking out the door juggling a handful of jumbo, 3-wick jars — knowing you made out like a bandit and your living room will smell like Sweet Pea or Eucalyptus and Spearmint (depending on your mood) for the next six months straight.
Fittingly, with the turn of the seasons, everyone's favorite sweet-smelling superstore just dropped the summer iteration of its much-anticipated B&BW semi-annual blowout sale, with 75% off select shower gels and body lotions. Today, the deal got even sweeter with a bonus candle sale: Every jumbo, 3-wick jar is marked down from $24.50, to just $10.50.
Like the semi-annual sale, there are no buy-one-get-one free stipulations or fine-print codes needed to save on your favorite candles. If you're a smell-before-you-buy kind of person, just head to your closest Bath & Body Works store and shop yours IRL. Or, even easier, you click over to the retail site and browse the selection from your couch, adding the prettiest jars to a virtual shopping cart that will arrive at your door in three to five business days.
As an added bonus, if you spend $40 at B&BW today — which means scoring four candles — you'll get an additional $10 off your purchase when you use the code 'HELLOHAUL' at checkout. And unlike other sales, there is no limit to the number of jars you can buy.
Regardless of how you choose to shop or how many candles you buy, remember that this $10 candle deal won't last long. So we recommend shopping the sale hard — as in, right now — and picking up an assortment of scents. Think of it as smart shopping: This way, you'll have plenty of fresh-smelling candles to last through the summer, and some cozy ones to look forward to burning this fall.
