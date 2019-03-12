Lush's Limited-Edition Seasonal Collection Is Perfect For Spring Gifting

After a long winter, spring is finally on its way — and Easter, Mother's Day, and bridal-shower season are coming right along with it.
If you know you'll be needing a little something small for a friend, your mom, or your 13-year-old cousin, you can find the perfect treat-yourself gift at Lush. The bath-and-body company we all know and love just dropped a whole line of spring-themed bath treats — and they're the sweetest we've ever seen.
Scroll through to find all the limited-edition flower-petal bath bombs and bunny-shaped sugar scrubs, any of which would make the perfect topper to an Easter basket or a Mother's Day gift set.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.