The Best Beauty Products For Your Mom — According To These Editors' Moms

Mother's Day is a tough holiday — unless, of course, the family members in your life don't play it coy and come right out with what they want. If you work in beauty, you're especially familiar with these women, and there's no better way to show your love than by trekking to Sephora to get them the exact conditioner or mascara they want... or scanning the beauty closet filled with hundreds of others. At the end of the day, though, it's an even exchange: She gave you life; you give her Tom Ford.