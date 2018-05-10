The Best Beauty Products For Your Mom — According To These Editors' Moms

Every May, sons and daughters around the world are faced with an impossible challenge: What gift is worthy of giving to the woman who brought you into the world (and, as my mom used to say, could easily take you out of it, too)?
Mother's Day is a tough holiday — unless, of course, the family members in your life don't play it coy and come right out with what they want. If you work in beauty, you're especially familiar with these women, and there's no better way to show your love than by trekking to Sephora to get them the exact conditioner or mascara they want... or scanning the beauty closet filled with hundreds of others. At the end of the day, though, it's an even exchange: She gave you life; you give her Tom Ford.
Ahead, see the products that beauty editors across the web are always purchasing for the most important women in their lives.