10 Iconic Pieces From Anthropologie's New Home Collection Collab

Anthropologie's aesthetic is defined by unique goods that feel like accessible vintage finds from across the globe. Its recent collaboration with a previously retired, bold fashion label takes that world-traveler vibe to new heights. Anthropologie partnered with SUNO to release a line of home décor consisting of over 40 new styles in 20 plus prints that reimagine the fashion label's classics with fresh design techniques, shapes, and color twists.
SUNO, known for its vibrant energy, shut down clothing production back in 2016 making this debut a nostalgic surprise for fans of the brand. "Anthropologie aims to provide a new way to connect to and to preserve its spirit," Andrew Carnie, the company's co-president, stated in a press release.
Ahead we've picked out ten of the most iconic pieces from the release. There's everything from eclectic bedding to bath essentials, kitchenware, furniture, and even wallpaper. SUNO's founder, Max Osterweis, describes the line as, "a large collection of beautiful and fun pieces for the home."
