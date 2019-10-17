Draw Yourself A Bubble Bath: Lush’s Holiday Collection Is Here

There's never a bad time for a bubble bath. Whether you're more stressed than usual, a little under the weather, or just got caught in a torrential downpour on your walk home from work, a steamy bath is the best remedy — made only more soothing by lighting a few candles around the tub and plopping a fresh bath bomb into the warm water.
If you know you're running low on bath fixin's, now's the time to stock up on soaps, scrubs, and bath bombs, because Lush just dropped its most exciting collection of the year: the holiday batch. From soap shaped like snowflakes and reindeer to sugar plum-scented scrubs, scroll through to shop the best of Lush's holiday 2019 — and may a blissful, glittery bath await you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
