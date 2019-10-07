Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Holiday Candles — But They Won’t Last Long

Fall has a scent, and Bath & Body Works has pinpointed it, melted it down, and poured it into a glass jar that wafts Peppered Suede or Pumpkin Peanut Brittle throughout your living room when you light the wick. Those crisp autumnal fragrances, which have been rolling out since July, are only to be outdone by the brand's beloved holiday scents, like Winter Candy Apple and Frosted Coconut Snowball — some of which have just dropped on the B&BW site.
From three-wick candles and fine fragrance mists to body lotion and shower gel, the first round of Bath & Body Works' holiday 2019 offerings is available now. The catch? You can only shop the festive goods online, and for a limited time only, until October 11th.
Needless to say, you'll want to shop your faves right now, before they're gone and you're left nursing your Flannel candle on a freezing day when all you want is cozy Vanilla Bean. Shop the best candles from the B&BW holiday 2019 pop-up shop, ahead.
