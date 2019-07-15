Story from Beauty

Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Over 30 Fall Candles

Megan Decker
Any smart shopper will tell you: The "off season" is the best time to buy. In the middle of July, while everyone is filling their closets with silk midi skirts and straw hats, the forward-thinker will snag a puffer coat while it's 40% off on Amazon. Then, they'll stock up on a few jumbo 3-wick coffee-table candles at Bath & Body Works — including the newest fall scents, like Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla and Peppered Suede — and store them away in preparation for the first sign of a September breeze.
This week, Bath & Body Works is making it easy to do some fun pre-fall planning, with more than 30 brand-new candles in the coziest scents that would get anyone excited for the eventual entrée into fall. Click though the gallery ahead to see and shop them all.
1 of 34

Bath & Body Works Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin 3-wick Candle
$24.50
2 of 34

Bath & Body Works Blueberry Maple Pancakes 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Blueberry Maple Pancakes 3-wick Candle
$24.50
3 of 34

Bath & Body Works Warm Apple Pie 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Warm Apple Pie 3-wick Candle
$24.50
4 of 34

Bath & Body Works Pumpkin Pecan Waffles 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Pumpkin Pecan Waffles 3-wick Candle
$24.50
5 of 34

Bath & Body Works Caramel Pumpkin Swirl 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Caramel Pumpkin Swirl 3-wick Candle
$24.50
6 of 34

Bath & Body Works Caramel Apple 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Caramel Apple 3-wick Candle
$24.50
7 of 34

Bath & Body Works Hot Cocoa And Cream 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Hot Cocoa & Cream 3-wick Candle
$24.50
8 of 34

Bath & Body Works Pumpkin Apple 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Pumpkin Apple 3-wick Candle
$24.50
9 of 34

Bath & Body Works Banana Cream Pie 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Banana Cream Pie 3-wick Candle
$24.50
10 of 34

Bath & Body Works Pumpkin Pie 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Pumpkin Pie 3-wick Candle
$24.50
11 of 34

Bath & Body Works Sugared Snickerdoodle 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Sugared Snickerdoodle 3-wick Candle
$24.50
12 of 34

Bath & Body Works Pumpkin Cupcake 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Pumpkin Cupcake 3-wick Candle
$24.50
13 of 34

Bath & Body Works Pumpkin Peanut Brittle 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Pumpkin Peanut Brittle 3-wick Candle
$24.50
14 of 34

Bath & Body Works Salted Butterscotch 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Salted Butterscotch 3-wick Candle
$24.50
15 of 34

Bath & Body Works PB & J 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Pb & J 3-wick Candle
$24.50
16 of 34

Bath & Body Works Peach Cobbler 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Peach Cobbler 3-wick Candle
$24.50
17 of 34

Bath & Body Works Marshmallow Fireside 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Marshmallow Fireside 3-wick Candle
$24.50
18 of 34

Bath & Body Works Leaves 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Leaves 3-wick Candle
$24.50
19 of 34

Bath & Body Works Sweater Weather 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Sweater Weather 3-wick Candle
$24.50
20 of 34

Bath & Body Works Crisp Morning Air 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Crisp Morning Air 3-wick Candle
$24.50
21 of 34

Bath & Body Works The Perfect Autumn 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
The Perfect Autumn 3-wick Candle
$24.50
22 of 34

Bath & Body Works Maple Cinnamon Pancakes 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Maple Cinnamon Pancakes 3-wick Candle
$24.50
23 of 34

Bath & Body Works Pumpkin Clove 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Pumpkin Clove 3-wick Candle
$24.50
24 of 34

Bath & Body Works Mahogany Apple 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Mahogany Apple 3-wick Candle
$24.50
25 of 34

Bath & Body Works Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla 3-wick Candle
$24.50
26 of 34

Bath & Body Works Cinnamon Stick 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Cinnamon Stick 3-wick Candle
$24.50
27 of 34

Bath & Body Works Frozen Lake 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Frozen Lake 3-wick Candle
$24.50
28 of 34

Bath & Body Works Honeycrisp Apple 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Honeycrisp Apple 3-wick Candle
$24.50
29 of 34

Bath & Body Works Flannel 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Flannel 3-wick Candle
$24.50
30 of 34

Bath & Body Works Wine Cellar 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Wine Cellar 3-wick Candle
$24.50
31 of 34

Bath & Body Works Chestnut & Clove 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Chestnut & Clove 3-wick Candle
$24.50
32 of 34

Bath & Body Works Apple Cinnamon Cider 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Apple Cinnamon Cider 3-wick Candle
$24.50
33 of 34

Bath & Body Works Salted Caramel 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Salted Caramel 3-wick Candle
$24.50
34 of 34

Bath & Body Works Peppered Suede 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works
Peppered Suede 3-wick Candle
$24.50
