Valentine's Day gifting can be tricky. You want to get your best friend, older sister, or work wife something small, yet thoughtful, but finding a present that she'll actually use and appreciate is tough. Our advice is to skip the candy hearts and go for a jumbo coffee table candle in the chic, and decidedly non-cheesy, scent of Rose Water Meringue. What's more, you can snag a pink jar (or three) right now at Bath & Body Works.
Just in time for Valentine's Day 2020, everyone's favorite candle destination just dropped a full assortment of self-care products. From three-wick candles to aromatherapy lotion, there are over 40 different ways to stock up now to win V-Day.
You can shop the B&BW Valentine's Day shop either online or in your local store, but either way, the current selection is unmatched. With every kind of body-care product you can imagine — from Japanese Cherry Blossom body butter to Rose Vanilla shower gel — sold individually or in adorable curated sets, there's something for everyone.
Not only are the offerings styled in shades of pink, they're all under $25, which means you can give a thoughtful gift that won't put a dent in your checking account. Like most Bath & Body Works seasonal drops, these ones will likely sell out fast, so we'd recommend getting ahead of the rush — and, of course, don't forget about yourself, too.
