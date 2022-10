16 Cool Bath Mats & Bathroom Rugs — From Funky To Practical

All bath mats are rugs but not all rugs are bath mats. You can plop a bath mat in your kitchen or even let it complement your bedroom decor — but you can't necessarily scoot a hand-knotted wool area rug up against your tub (unless you want it to wither away within weeks). The main reason: durability. The best bath mats get splashed to oblivion and make it out not only alive but also dry. Luckily, plenty of these portable carpets exist on the internet and can't wait to sop up your bathroom floor.