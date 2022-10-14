For, once again, a steal of $150, you score 12 pieces of cookware and accessories, including an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart dutch oven, three lids, and four cookware protectors. All pots and pans come equipped with nontoxic, ceramic, and nonstick coating — plus, they can withstand up to 500 degrees of heat in the oven (yes, including the lids). As for the iconic colorways, the set is currently available in White Icing, Cornflower Blue, and Sage Green. Lastly, the brand recommends hand washing its pieces, but you can pop them in the dishwasher if need be.