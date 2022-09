As for the other new additions, they're nothing we haven't seen before, but that's actually a part of their charm — the beauty of Barrymore's line lies in the simplicity, appearance, and affordability of the products. The juicer , for example, gets the job done with five basic, beginner-friendly settings: soft, citrus, medium, leafy greens, and hard vegetables. Walmart reviewer Gabrielle mentions that it's "the best and most stylish juicer [they] have ever owned." Meanwhile, according to its on-site description, the 6-quart Slow Cooker makes enough food for up to seven people with, once again, five straightforward presets: meat, poultry, stew, soup, and chili. The Portable Blender is both rechargeable and cordless. In fact, one full battery charge makes up to 22 drinks — anything from smoothies to iced drinks and more all with the touch of a single button. When you've made your drink, take it with you, or pour it into the stainless steel and vacuum sealed No Drippy Sippy Stainless Steel Tumbler . Obviously, the choice is yours.