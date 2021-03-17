Drew Barrymore (no introduction needed) just debuted a dreamy pistachio green collection of small kitchen appliances in collaboration with Made by Gather founder, Shae Hong, at Walmart. The mother, actress, and entrepreneur is no stranger to business ventures as the mastermind behind Flower Beauty cosmetics followed by Flower Home designs (also stocked exclusively at Walmart). And now she's taking on kitchenware with this preliminary release of her newest line, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore. It's an eye-catching and affordable collection (with most pieces priced under $100) featuring a touchscreen air fryer, high-performance blender, one-touch electric kettle, programmable coffee maker, two-slice toaster, along with an air fryer toaster oven — and it's definitely going to sell out.
Barrymore wanted to create kitchenware that was modern, sleek, and streamlined while still being playful with the colors. In the near future, we can expect to see oyster whites, shiny blacks, matte greys, deep blues, and more trendy colorways launch. The Beautiful line also did not skimp on the technology — each high-performance appliance has a signature touch-activated display that only lights up when you need it to along with modern silhouettes free of clunky buttons, dials, or knobs. "The point of the matter is that these things are always out on display in your house," says Barrymore in her on-site explainer video. "So when you look at them they should, 'spark joy,' as Marie Kondo says. How could we make these things pleasant and beautiful to look at?"
Head over to Walmart to shop this trendy new collection before the inventory runs dry, and make sure to keep an eye out for more Beautiful products coming later this March. Also, feel free to visit Beautiful Kitchenware's home site for more info from Drew Barrymore herself.
