Once upon a time, the word "quilt" conjured images of a miscellaneous grid of clashing cotton squares hand-sewn by someone's grandma. Think: a DJ Earworm mashup in fabric form. But these days, alongside all things cottagecore, quilts are making a serious comeback. That's right: Duvet garnishes are enjoying a well-earned moment in the spotlight, with notable designers and big-box retailers alike vending their own takes on the classic stitched bedspread.
So, as temperatures drop, and we start doubling down (tripling down??) on our indoor time, now is the perfect time to invest in something that makes your bed not only comfortable but fashionable in that cool granny-would-approve way. Ahead, click through for a selection of our favorite quilts on offer right now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.