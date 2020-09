Lush Just Dropped Its Halloween Collection — & You’ll Want To Draw A Bath ASAP

Some of us call it fall, while Halloween people might say "spooky season," but we all consider mid-September the perfect time to break out a new book , light a pumpkin-spice candle , and take a long, hot bath. As if an omen of all the luxurious nights in to come — like a spa-quality bubble bath followed by a scary movie — Lush just dropped its seasonal assortment of Halloween-themed bath bombs.