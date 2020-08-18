Bath & Body Works Dropped Its Fall Candles — & They’re Better Than Pumpkin Spice

Nothing says "fall" quite like the smell of a warm pumpkin doughnut rolled in cinnamon sugar. Even if you're not ready to plan your annual September trip to the apple orchard, you can pick up a few scented candles that smell like the next best thing.
To ease you into the rapidly approaching season, everyone's favorite candle superstore, Bath & Body Works, just dropped its fall 2020 collection — and it's one of the sweetest-smelling assortments we've ever seen.
When you head to the Bath & Body Works website and click on the '3-Wick Candles' dropdown, you'll be met with a landing page filled with what the retailer calls its "Fall Bakery" — and it's like Pumpkin Spice on steroids. From Pumpkin Cookie Dough and Dutch Apple Waffle to Blueberry Maple Pancakes and Pumpkin Doughnut Shop, you'll start salivating before you even light the wicks.
Even if you're not a lover of the gourmand, there are crisp and musky scents as well, like the woodsy Vanilla Birch and the bright and airy Perfect Autumn Day. However you choose to shop, now's the best time to stock up and get hyped for this cozy entry into fall.
