Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles Are 50% Off This Weekend

The brand's end-of-the-summer sale features more than 70 discounted 3-wick candles, which you can shop online or in any of the safely reopened brick-and-mortar locations across the country. The candles are marked down by more than 50%, making them now $11.95 (originally $24.50). Customers can snag a discount on new fall scents like Caramel Pumpkin Swirl or Vanilla Birch and OG favorites like Japanese Cherry Blossom or Mahogany Teakwood. That's not all: If you're in the shopping spirit or looking to share the love this season, single-wick candles (including fall scents) are also on sale for 2 for $20.