Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles Are 50% Off This Weekend

As if you needed another reminder that the end of summer is nigh, stores have been throwing it in our faces with back-to-school promos and fall decor before we've even thought about packing away our favorite swimsuits or parting ways with watermelon White Claws. But Bath & Body Works' latest promotion is reminding us just how much we love the season with a massive candle sale on their coziest scents.
The brand's end-of-the-summer sale features more than 70 discounted 3-wick candles, which you can shop online or in any of the safely reopened brick-and-mortar locations across the country. The candles are marked down by more than 50%, making them now $11.95 (originally $24.50). Customers can snag a discount on new fall scents like Caramel Pumpkin Swirl or Vanilla Birch and OG favorites like Japanese Cherry Blossom or Mahogany Teakwood. That's not all: If you're in the shopping spirit or looking to share the love this season, single-wick candles (including fall scents) are also on sale for 2 for $20.
To score the deals, simply add the promo code 'COZY' at checkout. You'll want to move fast as supplies are limited and the sale ends on Sunday, August 16. In case you needed some help adding to cart, we've rounded up some of our favorites, below.
