When choosing the best wardrobe, it's important to prioritize square footage, but also consider the amount of attire in your home. For longer or bulkier items — winter coats, slacks, maxi dresses , etc. — perhaps sacrificing a little space and shelling out a few extra dollars is the way to go. But you don't have to — fortunately, we found an under-$1,000 and even an under-$200 option if the budget is tight. Of course, we also kept your interior design needs in mind, no matter your current aesthetic. Click through the upcoming slides, check out some worthwhile cabinets, and give your clothing a loving home. Trust, your overworked dresser will thank you.