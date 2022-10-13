If there's one piece of furniture that bridges the divide between sleek minimalists and eccentric maximalists, it's storage ottomans. Even those dedicated to only the bare necessities often have a few unappealing knick knacks to hide. As for our larger-than-life interior decorators, well, hidden storage is the best way to make room for all their distinctive decor. Since these furniture pieces are the ultimate crowd pleasers (and we prefer to give the peop`le what they want), we corralled six storage ottomans with Batman-level secret hideouts.
The name's ottoman...storage ottoman. They're sneaky ways even give James Bond a run for his money. Storage ottomans come in all shapes, sizes, and designs — but the best ones prioritize appearance as much as they do function. Some shoppers enjoy luxurious centerpieces, while others opt for discreet, affordable side tables. From Wayfair hidden gems to high-end vegetable-tanned leather tuffets, the furnishings ahead are worthy of a spot in your living room.
