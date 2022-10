If there's one piece of furniture that bridges the divide between sleek minimalists and eccentric maximalists , it's storage ottomans. Even those dedicated to only the bare necessities often have a few unappealing knick knacks to hide. As for our larger-than-life interior decorators, well, hidden storage is the best way to make room for all their distinctive decor. Since these furniture pieces are the ultimate crowd pleasers (and we prefer to give the peop`le what they want), we corralled six storage ottomans with Batman-level secret hideouts.